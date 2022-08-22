Celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day at the Museum of Liverpool

World Museum will be illuminated in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukranian flag.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cultural sharing community event at Museum of Liverpool is supporting displaced Ukrainian citizens to mark Ukrainian Independence Day on 24 August.

Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union in 199 and with the ongoing full scale Russian invasion, the date is even more important this year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several Ukrainian projects will be showcased during the event at Museum of Liverpool, including the cartoon series, ‘Travelbook. Ukraine’, a project combining education and entertainment to reclaim Ukrainian culture and share stories of historically important events and heroes. The animated series will appeal to both adults and children and there will be family-friendly crafts to get involved with.

Travel book Ukraine will be available to purchase. Image: Liverpool World Museum

Visitors wanting to know about Ukraine can see a presentation of its history, modern achievements, and an overview of the current situation. Hand-written letters of gratitude from Ukrainians who have found their home here in Liverpool will accompany sales of a book from the project ‘Ukraїner’*, which features impressive landscape photos and stories of people from across Ukraine.

There will also be a digital donation guide, outlining ways to support Ukraine and a list of official organisations and foundations.

The event is running from 3-5pm and the museum will be illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in the evening, showing the city’s solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukrainer has a series of beautiful photos and stories. Image: Liverpool World Museum

Event organiser, Veronika Yasynska said: “This Independence Day will be very different for all Ukrainians. We understand that it is important to be united right now as never before. This event is one more opportunity to share our cultural heritage and show why Ukrainians love their country so much.”

Veronika has been involved in other projects across the city, including organising Ukrainian literature to be available at Liverpool Central Library.

Julia Bryan, Public Participation Lead at National Museums Liverpool said, “The displaced Ukrainian community in Liverpool has experienced such trauma and it is very difficult for them to plan anything as they are unsure what is happening from one minute to the next. It is great that we have been able to provide support by hosting a welcome and cultural sharing event and lighting up one of our venues.”