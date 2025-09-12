A much-loved Chinese restaurant in Liverpool has announced its permanent closure, with locals left “gutted”.

Chamber 36 is an award-winning, independent restaurant which first opened in Liverpool city centre in 2016. The team later launched a venue on Smithdown Road in 2021, which offers the same Asian-style tapas that customers have come to love.

Despite an impressive Google rating of 4.5 out of five stars and rave reviews, the Smithdown Road site is now set to close.

Chamber 36. | Chamber 36.

Announcing the closure on Instagram, a spokesperson for Chamber 36 said: “Due to the current climate in hospitality, we have decided to close our Smithdown Road site. Our last day of trading will be September 20th.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us here over the past 4 years. We will be focusing all our efforts on our city centre restaurant and look forward to welcoming you there.

“All the love, Team Chamber 36.”

Customers quickly took to the comments to share their sadness about the closure, with one writing: “Gutted to hear this.”

Another said: “Awful news, absolutely gutted. One of our favourite restaurants so sorry to hear. Thank you for everything.” While another noted: “ Will miss the top scran here.”

The Smithdown Road site will cease to trade after September 20. Chamber 36’s city centre venue can be found at 45-49 Berry Street.