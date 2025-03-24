Channel 4's The Dog House is on the lookout for Liverpool animal lovers to join their new series. Discover how you can become part of this heartwarming journey.

Channel 4’s The Dog House is searching for animal lovers from Liverpool for its brand new series.

Since 2019, the RTS award-winning and BAFTA-nominated series, which follows the incredible journeys of rescue dogs finding their perfect match, has captured the hearts of viewers across the UK, sharing emotional stories of rescue dogs and the people hoping to give them a forever home.

The show demonstrates that it’s not just the dogs who are being rescued—many of their new owners find their lives transformed in the process.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We’d love to reach dog lovers in Liverpool who may be considering welcoming a rescue dog into their lives. The Dog House, in partnership with Woodgreen Pets Charity, highlights the profound bond between humans and canines and the life-changing impact it can have on both.”

To apply, visit the Channel 4 Take Part page HERE.