A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
1. Ronnie
Ronnie would like to be the king of the house and have all the attention to himself (no other animals)! | RSPCA
2. Bow - Pocket Bully
Bow is a four-year-old Pocket Bully. Bow is a friendly girl who loves your affection, your time and has a certain affinity for chewing toys! She loves playing, thrives off of interaction and will sit with you for a cuddle. She walks well on a lead and has a great time on her walks, sniffing and exploring her environment.
| RSPCA
3. Alfie
Alfie is looking for a forever home where a person or cuddle isn't too far and receive all the strokes he deserves. Alfie loves to curl up in a comfy bed so they are a must in his new home. | RSPCA
4. Luna - Crossbreed
Luna is a Crossbreed puppy. As she is still so young, new owners will need to continue her positive reward based training, to include lead work as she can pull on the lead.
Luna also needs a home with consistency and routine to help her become a well-rounded adult dog.
She is looking for an adult only home with no other animals, and with someone who is home most of the time. | RSPCA
