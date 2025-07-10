These 15 delightful cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA adoption centres are looking for homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:15 BST

Discover these 15 delightful cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres looking for their forever homes in Liverpool. See how you can help below.

These charming cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are searching for their forever homes in the Liverpool City Region this summer.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many gorgeous Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 15 super sweet cats and dogs up for https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Ronnie would like to be the king of the house and have all the attention to himself (no other animals)!

1. Ronnie

Ronnie would like to be the king of the house and have all the attention to himself (no other animals)! | RSPCA

Bow is a four-year-old Pocket Bully. Bow is a friendly girl who loves your affection, your time and has a certain affinity for chewing toys! She loves playing, thrives off of interaction and will sit with you for a cuddle. She walks well on a lead and has a great time on her walks, sniffing and exploring her environment.

2. Bow - Pocket Bully

Bow is a four-year-old Pocket Bully. Bow is a friendly girl who loves your affection, your time and has a certain affinity for chewing toys! She loves playing, thrives off of interaction and will sit with you for a cuddle. She walks well on a lead and has a great time on her walks, sniffing and exploring her environment. | RSPCA

Alfie is looking for a forever home where a person or cuddle isn't too far and receive all the strokes he deserves. Alfie loves to curl up in a comfy bed so they are a must in his new home.

3. Alfie

Alfie is looking for a forever home where a person or cuddle isn't too far and receive all the strokes he deserves. Alfie loves to curl up in a comfy bed so they are a must in his new home. | RSPCA

Luna is a Crossbreed puppy. As she is still so young, new owners will need to continue her positive reward based training, to include lead work as she can pull on the lead. Luna also needs a home with consistency and routine to help her become a well-rounded adult dog. She is looking for an adult only home with no other animals, and with someone who is home most of the time.

4. Luna - Crossbreed

Luna is a Crossbreed puppy. As she is still so young, new owners will need to continue her positive reward based training, to include lead work as she can pull on the lead. Luna also needs a home with consistency and routine to help her become a well-rounded adult dog. She is looking for an adult only home with no other animals, and with someone who is home most of the time. | RSPCA

