4 . Luna - Crossbreed

Luna is a Crossbreed puppy. As she is still so young, new owners will need to continue her positive reward based training, to include lead work as she can pull on the lead. Luna also needs a home with consistency and routine to help her become a well-rounded adult dog. She is looking for an adult only home with no other animals, and with someone who is home most of the time. | RSPCA