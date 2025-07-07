13 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:22 BST

Explore the gallery to discover the cheapest fuel options in and around Liverpool.

Petrol prices are constantly changing and it can be tricky to know where is the cheapest place to fuel up.

Using figures from the Petrol Prices App, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices were checked on July 7, 2025. Some venues had not been updated for seven days. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 119.9p per litre for unleaded. 125.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required.

1. Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), L3 7HY

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 119.9p per litre for unleaded. 125.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google Street View

Essar Brewster Street - 124.7p per litre for unleaded. 132.7p per litre for diesel.

2. Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL

Essar Brewster Street - 124.7p per litre for unleaded. 132.7p per litre for diesel. | Essar

Go Tranmere - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel.

3. Go Tranmere (Chester Road), Wirral CH41 9BN

Go Tranmere - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel.

4. Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL

Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Liverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice