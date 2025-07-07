13 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Liverpool

Petrol prices are constantly changing and it can be tricky to know where is the cheapest place to fuel up.

Using figures from the Petrol Prices App, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices were checked on July 7, 2025. Some venues had not been updated for seven days. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

1 . Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), L3 7HY Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 119.9p per litre for unleaded. 125.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google Street View

2 . Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL Essar Brewster Street - 124.7p per litre for unleaded. 132.7p per litre for diesel. | Essar

3 . Go Tranmere (Chester Road), Wirral CH41 9BN Go Tranmere - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

4 . Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image