Cheeky Liverpool man caught with his pants down on Google Street View

He reacted quickly when he spotted the Google cameras on the streets of Toxteth.

Many of us rely on Google Maps to get us from A to B and a fun byproduct of the tool is spotting all kinds of weird and unexpected things, via the Street View function.

And when the cameras came to Liverpool one cheeky man decided he’d give users something to make them stop in their tracks.

After spotting the now familiar Google imaging car coming down Windsor Street, in Toxteth, he decided to stop what he was doing and nonchalantly drop his shorts to moon the world. The next images show his clothing back in place as he continues his walk down the street like it’s no big thing his bum has been immortalised.

Spotted by an eagle-eyed user on Reddit, it’s not clear if it was just a bit of fun or a wider social comment on the Google cameras that patrol our city streets, recording everything, like something from an Orwellian novel. We suspect the former. Either way, his posterior has been captured for posterity.

