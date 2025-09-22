A treasured Crosby Village coffee shop has announced its closure.

The StoryHouse first opened in 2016 and has become a cherished part of the local community, serving tasty drinks and treats and hosting a range of events.

The café church on Liverpool Road was set up to help bring young people closer to God, but it is set to close its doors this year due to financial difficulties and the recent Budget.

In a post on social media, the StoryHouse team said: “Friends, we have some sad news. This Christmas Eve, nine years to the day since we opened, StoryHouse coffee shop will close its doors for the final time.

“Over the last few years our running costs have gone up by more than 50%. During this time a team of dedicated volunteers and staff have worked hard to refurbish the café and reduce costs, keeping us going as long as possible.

“However, recent changes from the April budget have made our expenses so high that we can no longer afford to operate in a way that allows our team to be available to listen, offer support and pray.

“We could carry on with a smaller team and higher prices but that was never what we were here to do.

“The good news is this is far from the end of StoryHouse but the start of a new chapter for us. We will be here until Christmas Eve, ending with the popular candle lit carols in the village. Also, StoryHouse Church has joined forces with Crosby URC so that a lot of our community work can continue in our new location.

“You will find us on Eshe Road on Sundays at 11 and watch out for new activities starting in the week. More than anything we want to say thank you all so much for the banter, the fun, the heart to hearts and the love you’ve shown us over the last decade. We will miss our time together more than we can say.”