Kids can learn about animal conservation for free this Wednesday.

Primary and secondary school children can visit Chester Zoo for free during this week’s planned teacher strike.

Teachers across the country will walk out in a dispute over pay and school funding on Wednesday February and many schools across the Merseyside region are expected to be closed or partially closed.

Chester Zoo will be hosting lots of interactive activities on Wednesday, aimed at educating young people about animal conservation.

Charlotte Smith, Director of Conservation Education at Chester Zoo, said: “As one of the world’s leading conservation zoos, we put everything into our work to prevent extinction both here in the UK and globally. Our huge team live and breathe wildlife conservation – so we want to give children and young people the opportunity to learn all about how they can help play a vital role in creating a more sustainable future for people and wildlife.”