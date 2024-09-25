Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city has been earmarked as one of four UK locations for Chick-fil-A’s first ever restaurants outside of North America.

If you have ever travelled to the USA you will probably know the name Chick-fil-A. In fact, you’ve likely dined at least once on their range of chicken-based meals or devoured the brand’s classic Chicken Sandwich.

The American fast food giant now plans to make its mark in the UK as part of a $100m expansion plan and Liverpool has been earmarked for one its first four new stores.

Chick-fil-A, which is the third largest fast food restaurant company in the USA, has announced Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool and London as its first ever locations outside of North America.

The chain, which currently has more than 3,000 restaurants across the USA, Puerto Rico and Canada, plans to open these first four UK restaurants within the next two years.

It is not yet known where in Liverpool the restaurant will open, but Chick-fil-A say the venue will be locally owned and operated, serving chicken sourced from the UK.

Popular menu items that will be introduced at the Merseyside restaurant include: the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, freshly made salads, and nuggets that are hand-breaded throughout the day.

Chick-fil-A will bring their classic Chicken Sandwich to Liverpool. | Chick-fil-A

“We look forward to bringing Chick-fil-A’s delicious food and signature hospitality to Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool and London,” said Anita Costello, Chief International Officer at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “From job creation to supporting local causes, we are excited about the positive impact our first restaurants will have in the communities they serve.”

The brand’s initial expansion into the UK will create approximately 400 new jobs.