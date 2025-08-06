A child went missing from a care home overnight without staff noticing, an Ofsted report found.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors said the child contacted Merseyside Police for help, but officers were also unable to get hold of staff at the home.

The incident was so serious that Ofsted said it left the child at ‘significant risk’. Furthermore, inspectors found the child’s care plan included provision for monitoring that child throughout the night. Despite staff records showing those monitoring checks had been completed, the Ofsted report said these records were ‘inaccurate and misleading’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted said a child who went missing from a care home overnight contacted police for help, but officers couldn't reach staff | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The children’s home in Sefton, which is not named in the Ofsted report, is owned and operated by a private provider called Pelican Care Group Ltd (PCGL).

According to Ofsted, the facility provides care for up to two children who may experience social and emotional difficulties. Inspectors confirmed two children were living at this home at the time of the assessment on June 17 2025, which followed an earlier inspection on April 23 when it was rated ‘requires improvement to be good’ and a January inspection when it was rated ‘good’.

The latest report was published on July 26 2025 and was based on evaluations around the home’s ‘care of children’, the ‘safety of children’ and the ‘effectiveness of leaders and managers’.

The LDRS approached PCGL for comment and was told the company had initiated a series of changes due to the report and that it has subsequently been reassessed by Ofsted and is expecting an improved rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for PCGL said: “Pelican specialises in taking exceptionally vulnerable children, some of whom have had 8+ placements before reaching us. Our homes are very small with just two bedrooms and we operate in a community setting.

“Unfortunately, an isolated safeguarding incident led to the temporary suspension of the home. It’s nothing that has ever happened before.”

This incident refers to the most egregious section of the report which details a safeguarding incident involving one of the children in PCGL’s care. The report states: “A child went missing from the home overnight without staff knowledge. The child attempted to contact staff during the night, but the home’s phone was not answered.

“The child then contacted the police, who were also unable to reach staff. This left the child at significant risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The child’s care plan stated that they were to be monitored throughout the night. Records in the home indicated that those checks had been completed, which was inaccurate and misleading.

“The home had been operating with insufficient staffing. Children were meant to receive one-to-one care, but staffing reduced to one member of staff at 8pm. One staff member remained on duty while the other retired to a separate building on the premises. This arrangement left children without adequate supervision and increased risk.

“The registered manager was absent and had resigned without notifying Ofsted. A covering manager was in place but also held responsibility for two other homes.

“The responsible individual had been on an extended holiday, and no interim arrangements had been made. As a result, there was a lack of effective oversight of the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children who are at high risk of child sexual exploitation and going missing from home were placed together, which increased their vulnerability. Staff were not adequately trained to meet the needs of the children.

“Only one staff member had received training on the risks associated with child sexual exploitation.

“Significant incidents had occurred in the home, but Ofsted and placing authorities were not informed. This lack of communication prevented external agencies from having a full picture of the service and limited their ability to intervene and prevent harm.”

Ofsted identified a number of serious and widespread concerns in relation to the ‘care or protection of children’. These included ‘unsafe and ineffective’ management arrangements where managers failed to ‘adequately assess the impact when new children move into the home’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further criticism was reserved for management with inspectors citing their failure to identify ‘significant incidents’ and notify all relevant professionals. ‘Poor leadership’ was noted in several points and seen as the key contributor to a ‘culture of poor staff practice’.

Reflecting on the report and its future improvement plans, the spokesperson for Pelican added: “We fully acknowledge the findings of the Ofsted report. We’ve reflected on the incident since and whilst it will take time to recover as a small provider, we will do so.

“We always have to reflect on what the regulator suggests and we’ll continue to work with them to get the home back to ‘Good’ where it has been during previous years.”