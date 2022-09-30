Children born in parts of Wirral expected to live a decade longer

The shocking data shows health inequalities across the region.

Credit: Aditya Romansa, Unsplash.

Children born in wealthier parts of Wirral could live a decade longer compared to those born just down the road, according to statistics from Wirral Council.

A child born in Greasby is expected to live 12 years longer than one born in Tranmere despite the distance between the two being just five miles.

The data shows the gap between the wealthiest 20% and the poorest 20% in Wirral is 8.5 years, highlighting large inequalities in the borough.

One third of Wirral children live in the most deprived areas of England and Wirral Council said it plans to use this data to inform policy and improve these gaps as well as better target support.

Life expectancy in Wirral sits behind the rest of England. Beverley Murray from the Wirral Intelligence Service said it was currently “the widest gap we have seen since we started recording this data.”

The life of a person in Wirral is two and a half years shorter than the English average, and this would be the biggest gap in 27 years.

Statistics also showed wide gaps across the Wirral with places like Bidston Moss in the top 1% most deprived in the country, compared to areas like south Heswall which are some of the most affluent.

The statistics were shown to Wirral Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board as the council approved its new strategy to improve health and wellbeing in the area.

Julie Webster, outgoing Director of Public Health, said: “What the pandemic has done has shone a spotlight on the deep-seated health inequalities that we have within our borough, which unfortunately have been with us for far too long.”

Several things were approved during the course of the meeting including a new strategy to improve health and wellbeing across the Wirral.

An action group on the cost of living will be widened to include different organisations including the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and will hold a meeting in the autumn between different services to ensure help is being delivered effectively.

Ms Webster said: “We are alert to the issues. We are trying to prepare as much as we can”, adding “We believe there is more work to be done.”

