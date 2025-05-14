The RSPCA is seeking information after a decomposed French bulldog named Chichi was discovered Springfield Park.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a French bulldog was discovered in “suspicious circumstances” in a Liverpool park.

The female dog was taken to a local veterinary practice by a group of children who said they’d found her in a wooded area in Springfield Park on Saturday morning (May 10).

She had been wrapped in a towel and put inside a holdall which had been placed in a black plastic gardening tub. A scan revealed the five-year-old fawn-coloured dog was microchipped and called Chichi but enquiries by the RSPCA have revealed the owner’s details had not been kept up-to-date and she is said to have been rehomed several times since.

Chichi’s body was swollen and very decomposed and it’s thought she is likely to have been dead for approximately two weeks, although the vet said it wasn’t possible to establish the cause of death because of the condition of the remains.

Chichi was found in Springfield Park. | RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Joanne McDonald, who has been making enquiries, said: “It must have been so upsetting for the children who discovered Chichi’s body and we’re really grateful to them for taking her to a vet.

“While there were no obvious signs of injury, we’re concerned about how and why she was found like this. We suspect she hadn’t been at the location for too long and we’re appealing to anyone who recognises her or saw suspicious activity in the park to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01514713.