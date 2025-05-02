Two toddlers hospitalised after dog attack in Prescot garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two children were bitten by a dog in Prescot.

Police investigations are underway after two toddlers were bitten by a dog in the rear garden of a house in Prescot yesterday (May 1).

Merseyside Police were contacted at around 4.00pm following reports that a three-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy had suffered puncture wounds and lacerations to their arms at a property in Johnson Avenue.

Johnson Avenue, Prescot. | Google Earth

The children remain in hospital in a stable condition. An 18-year-old woman also suffered a minor injury to her arm. The dog, believed to be an bulldog-type breed, has been handed over to be humanely destroyed.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.