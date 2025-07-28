Children have been told to avoid drinking a popular summer drink after parents were warned about the levels glycerol in slushies.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), kids under the age of seven should not be given slush ice drinks due to the associated health risks.

The warning forms part of a new FSA campaign which hopes to educate parents on the dangers of slushie drinks which are known to contain glycerol. High levels of glycerol can cause shock, very low blood sugar and loss of consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool families told to limit slushie drinks as FSA warns of health risks for young children | Eryk Piotr Munk/Unsplash

The FSA advises that children aged 7 to 10 should have no more than one 350ml ‘slushie’ drink per day – roughly the size of a fizzy drink can. Retailers have been asked to support this advice by not offering free refills to children aged under 10.

The manufacturers of slush ice drink concentrates have also been reminded to use only the minimum amount of glycerol necessary to achieve the frozen effect. Parents and carers have also been advised to ask sellers whether drinks contain glycerol and review product labels or signage at point of sale.

This advice also applies to ready-to-drink slush ice drinks with glycerol in pouches and home kits containing glycerol slush concentrates. The FSA’s updated guidance is based on the latest scientific evidence and is designed to help families make informed choices and keep children safe.

The FSA warning was shared by Knowsley Council officials who posted the guidance on its website, stating “As the UK embraces high summer temperatures, the FSA has issued revised industry guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This, and the public awareness campaign, are timed to coincide with the seasonal spike in slush ice drink sales at children’s indoor play areas, leisure facilities and outdoor events.”

Clarifying some of the points raised in the guidance, FSA Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Robin May said: “While these drinks may seem harmless and side effects are generally mild, they can, especially when consumed in large quantities over a short time, pose serious health risks to young children.

“That’s why we’re recommending that children under seven should not consume these drinks at all, and children aged 7 to 10 should have no more than one 350ml serving.

“We’re working closely with industry to ensure appropriate warnings are in place wherever these drinks are sold, but in the meantime, we are asking parents and carers to take extra care when buying drinks for young children, particularly during warmer months when consumption of ‘slushies’ typically increases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowsley council also published information on what parents should look out for if they suspect their child has had an adverse effect to a slushie: “If a child becomes unwell with headaches, nausea or vomiting soon after consuming slush ice drinks, you should immediately give them drinks or food containing sugar and call 111 for medical advice.

“If a child becomes drowsy or confused, you should call 999 for urgent medical attention.”