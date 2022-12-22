Weather forecast for Christmas weekend.

Christmas is almost here and a long weekend is in store, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day falling on Saturday and Sunday, followed by Boxing Day and a bank holiday on Tuesday.

Whether you’re planning on a Christmas Day walk or hitting the Boxing Day sales in Liverpool ONE, the weather forecast will help you plan and make the most of the festive weekend.

Met Office weather forecast

Despite recent freezing weather, it looks like Christmas weekend will be mild, with lows of 6 °C.

Saturday December 24 (Christmas Eve): Light showers changing to sunny weather in the late morning. Potential of further showers from 6pm. Maximum temperature of 9 °C with lows of 7 °C.

Sunday December 25 (Christmas Day): Cloudy start to the day with 40% chance of showers from midday. Maximum temperature of 9 °C with lows of 6 °C.

Monday December 26 (Boxing Day): Cloudy start to the day changing to sunny intervals in the late morning. Low chance of rain. Maximum temperature of 7 °C with lows of 6 °C.

Tuesday December 27 (Bank holiday): Cloudy start with chances of rain between 9am and 12pm. Low chance of rain for the remainder of the day. Maximu temperature of 9 °C with lows of 8 °C.