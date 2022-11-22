Shortlist for Liverpool Labour council leader, Flytypping incident prevented, Christmas not cancelled in Liverpool despite council cuts

The shortlist to be the next leader of the Liverpool Labour group has been confirmed. Councillors Liam Robinson, Ruth Bennett and Liz Parsons, will feature on the final ballot. They will contest a week-long process to succeed Mayor Joanne Anderson as the leader and guide them into next May's all-out elections.

Flytypping incident prevented

An undercover operation has prevented thousands of tonnes of waste set from being illegally dumped. It was revealed that criminals had broken into an empty warehouse in North Liverpool and created false advertisement boards to suggest that a legitimate waste operation was being established.

Christmas not cancelled in Liverpool despite council cuts