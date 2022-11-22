The shortlist to be the next leader of the Liverpool Labour group has been confirmed. Councillors Liam Robinson, Ruth Bennett and Liz Parsons, will feature on the final ballot. They will contest a week-long process to succeed Mayor Joanne Anderson as the leader and guide them into next May's all-out elections.
Flytypping incident prevented
An undercover operation has prevented thousands of tonnes of waste set from being illegally dumped. It was revealed that criminals had broken into an empty warehouse in North Liverpool and created false advertisement boards to suggest that a legitimate waste operation was being established.
Christmas not cancelled in Liverpool despite council cuts
Liverpool will still have Christmas lights even if the city council has to pull the plug. It was revealed last week that the cash-strapped council is considering dramatically stripping back its festive plans. However, Liverpool BID Company, who contribute over two-thirds of the city centre displays, has vowed to continue to ensure the Christmas spirit remains.