Extended hours for the festive period.

It’s just ten days until Christmas and the rush to sort out presents has begun. With a huge array of popular stores and a festive alpine village, Liverpool ONE is a popular spot for Christmas shopping and festive fun.

Usually opening 10am - 8pm, Liverpool ONE have extended their store opening hours by an hour this week, and for an additional two hours next week (December 19).

This time of year, stores are usually busy - especially the likes of Zara and John Lewis - so we recommend visting first thing in the morning or later in the evening, to ensure you grab everything you need.

Here are the opening hours for Christmas and New Year.

Christmas opening times

Monday December 12 to Friday December 16: 9am - 8pm.

Monday December 19 to Friday December 23: 9am – 9pm

Christmas Eve: 8am – 5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10am – 6pm

Tuesday 27 – Friday December 30: 10am – 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 9am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: 11am – 5pm

Monday January 2: 10am – 6pm

