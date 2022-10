From Christmas temps to permanent work, Aldi are offering up loads of vacancies this season.

Aldi is set to create 3,000 new jobs in preparation for the festive season, including hundreds of roles to choose from in Liverpool and across Merseyside.

The German supermarket - which has recently replaced Morrisons as the fourth biggest supermarket in the UK - is looking to fill more than 2,000 temporary and permanent store positions as well as 850 roles in distribution centres and logistics across the country.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.

“That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.”

Here is all you need to know about the jobs Aldi has available in Liverpool and how to apply:

What job vacancies are currently available in London with Aldi?

St Johns

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Old Swan

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Salop Street

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Birkenhead

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Smithdown Road

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Rice Lane

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Bootle

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Queen’s Drive

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Bidston Moss

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Prenton

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Norris Green

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Bebington

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Liverpool North Area

Assistant Store Manager33,815 - £41,235 per annum (Permanent)

Store Manager£48,490 - £63,245 per annum (Permanent)

Bromborough

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Management Apprentice: £7.01 - £10.24 per hour (Fixed Term)

Liverpool South Area

Assistant Store Manager33,815 - £41,235 per annum (Permanent)

Store Manager£48,490 - £63,245 per annum (Permanent

East Prescot Road

Career Starter Stores: £7.01 - £7.01 per hour (Fixed Term)

Caretaker/Cleaner: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Permanent)

Deputy Manager: £11.50 - £12.40 per hour (Permanent)

Stock Assistant: £10.30 - £10.30 per hour (Fixed Term)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £11.40 per hour (Permanent)

Store Assistant: £10.50 - £10.50 per hour (Fixed Term)

How do I apply for a job with Aldi?

To apply for one of the many roles that Aldi are offering currently, you can visit their Job Search page on the Aldi website.