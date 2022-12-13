Thousands of pounds worth of toys will go to those in need this Christmas.

Merseyflow’s Walk-In Centre in Manor Park has been transformed into a Santa’s Grotto with over 50 sacks of new, unopened toys and gifts donated thanks to generosity of customers and staff, as Halton Children’s Centre’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal closes.

The toys will be delivered to disadvantaged children in Halton this festive period as part of the Children’s Centre’s annual appeal, which supports hundreds of disadvantaged children from some of Halton’s most deprived areas.

Advertisement

Toy and gift donations are collected and distributed to those in need, ensuring every child in the area has a present to open on Christmas morning.

This year, Merseyflow and Merseylink kickstarted the appeal with a donation of brand-new toys worth £4,000, with a further £250 of toys and gifts donated by Merseylink’s Financial Advisor, Avison Young.

What has been said?

Helen Williams, Marketing Manager at Merseyflow, said: “The Halton Children’s Centres Christmas Toy Appeal is a cause that is particularly close to our hearts and we’re proud to support the fantastic work it does for families in Halton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The toys will be delivered to disadvantaged children in Halton this festive period.

“We’d like to give special thanks to all of our staff and customers who have gone out of their way to help make this the most successful year yet and ensure every child in Halton has a gift to open on Christmas morning.”