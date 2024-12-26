Christmas tree recycling near me: How to recycle your real Christmas tree for free in Liverpool and Merseyside
If you’re a new convert to real Christmas trees, you might be a little unsure about what do with your fir once the festive season is over. But, fear not, as there are many ways to dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly around Liverpool and Merseyside - including free drop offs and charity collections.
Below are some of the easiest ways to recycle your festive tree while helping the planet or supporting a local charity, whether you’re in Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Knowsley or Sefton.
How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Liverpool
Liverpool City Council is offering free Christmas tree recycling between January 3 and 30, 2025. Take your tree to one of the below drop off points so it can used to help maintain the city’s parks, or take it to Otterspool Recycling Centre or Old Swan Household Waste Recycling Centre.
- L4: Stanley Park, Priory Road car park
- L5: Everton Park, Viewing Platform, Netherfield Road North
- L7: Newsham Park, Gardener’s Drive, Sheil Road end
- L8: Sefton Park, Review Field, Ullet Road Gate
- L11: Croxteth Park, Oak Lane car park
- L15: Wavertree Park, Tennis Centre car park
- L17: Otterspool Promenade, first car park
- L18: Calderstones Park, Calderstones Road car park
- L18: Calderstones Park, Yew Tree Road car park
- L18: Menlove Avenue Triangle, Menlove Gardens/Green lane
- L19: Long Lane Recreation Ground, Garston
- L24: Alderfield Road, Speke, by Millwood
- L25: Woolton High Street, Boys Club car park
How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Wirral
If you’re a Wirral resident, you can take your tree to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre or arrange for Wirral Hospice volunteers to collect your Christmas tree from your home in exchange for a donation, from January 17. Collections must be booked in advance.
Wirral Hospice collections cover:
- CH41
- CH42
- CH43
- CH44
- CH45
- CH46
- CH47
- CH48
- CH49
- CH60
- CH61
- CH62
- CH63
- CH64
How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Knowsley
In Knowsley, you can recycle your real Christmas trees for free from January 13 to 17 by dropping them at key collection points, or taking them to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre.
The collection points are:
- Halewood Park Car Park, Okel Drive
- Stadt Moers Park Car Park, Pottery Lane, Whiston
- Bowring Park, Roby Road, Huyton
- Court Hey Park Car Park, Huyton
Willowbrook Hospice is also running its annual Christmas tree collection service in exchange for a donation. Collections can be booked until January 8 at 11.59pm. Collections take place January 13 to 20. The service is available to the following postcodes:
- L14
- L28
- L32
- L34
- L35
- L36
- WA9
- WA10
- WA11
- WA12
How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Sefton
If you live in Sefton, you can recycle your real Christmas trees for free by taking them to your local Household Waste Recycling Centres. You can also arrange for St. Joseph’s Hospice volunteers to collect your tree on January 11 and 12,in exchange for a donation, from the below postcodes:
- L9
- L10
- L20
- L21
- L22
- L23
- L30
- L31
- L37
- L38
Alternatively, you can drop off your real Christmas tree at St. Joseph's Hospice, Ince Road, Thornton (L23 4UE) on January 11 or 12.
How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in St Helens
St Helens residents can take their Christmas trees to local parks until January 17, to be used for chippings. The drop off points are:
- Sutton Park on Marina Avenue
- Victoria Park on Bishop Road
- Sankey Valley Visitor Centre Blackbrook Road car park
- Mesnes Park on Park Road North car park
- Taylor Park Grosvenor Road car park
- Moss Bank Road open space
