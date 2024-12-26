Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover the free and responsible ways to recycle your real Christmas tree in Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Knowsley, and Sefton.

If you’re a new convert to real Christmas trees, you might be a little unsure about what do with your fir once the festive season is over. But, fear not, as there are many ways to dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly around Liverpool and Merseyside - including free drop offs and charity collections.

Below are some of the easiest ways to recycle your festive tree while helping the planet or supporting a local charity, whether you’re in Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Knowsley or Sefton.

How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Liverpool

Liverpool City Council is offering free Christmas tree recycling between January 3 and 30, 2025. Take your tree to one of the below drop off points so it can used to help maintain the city’s parks, or take it to Otterspool Recycling Centre or Old Swan Household Waste Recycling Centre.

L4: Stanley Park, Priory Road car park

L5: Everton Park, Viewing Platform, Netherfield Road North

L7: Newsham Park, Gardener’s Drive, Sheil Road end

L8: Sefton Park, Review Field, Ullet Road Gate

L11: Croxteth Park, Oak Lane car park

L15: Wavertree Park, Tennis Centre car park

L17: Otterspool Promenade, first car park

L18: Calderstones Park, Calderstones Road car park

L18: Calderstones Park, Yew Tree Road car park

L18: Menlove Avenue Triangle, Menlove Gardens/Green lane

L19: Long Lane Recreation Ground, Garston

L24: Alderfield Road, Speke, by Millwood

L25: Woolton High Street, Boys Club car park

How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Wirral

If you’re a Wirral resident, you can take your tree to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre or arrange for Wirral Hospice volunteers to collect your Christmas tree from your home in exchange for a donation, from January 17. Collections must be booked in advance.

Wirral Hospice collections cover:

CH41

CH42

CH43

CH44

CH45

CH46

CH47

CH48

CH49

CH60

CH61

CH62

CH63

CH64

How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Knowsley

In Knowsley, you can recycle your real Christmas trees for free from January 13 to 17 by dropping them at key collection points, or taking them to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre.

The collection points are:

Halewood Park Car Park, Okel Drive

Stadt Moers Park Car Park, Pottery Lane, Whiston

Bowring Park, Roby Road, Huyton

Court Hey Park Car Park, Huyton

Willowbrook Hospice is also running its annual Christmas tree collection service in exchange for a donation. Collections can be booked until January 8 at 11.59pm. Collections take place January 13 to 20. The service is available to the following postcodes:

L14

L28

L32

L34

L35

L36

WA9

WA10

WA11

WA12

How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in Sefton

If you live in Sefton, you can recycle your real Christmas trees for free by taking them to your local Household Waste Recycling Centres. You can also arrange for St. Joseph’s Hospice volunteers to collect your tree on January 11 and 12,in exchange for a donation, from the below postcodes:

L9

L10

L20

L21

L22

L23

L30

L31

L37

L38

Alternatively, you can drop off your real Christmas tree at St. Joseph's Hospice, Ince Road, Thornton (L23 4UE) on January 11 or 12.

How to recycle your Christmas tree for free in St Helens

St Helens residents can take their Christmas trees to local parks until January 17, to be used for chippings. The drop off points are:

Sutton Park on Marina Avenue

Victoria Park on Bishop Road

Sankey Valley Visitor Centre Blackbrook Road car park

Mesnes Park on Park Road North car park

Taylor Park Grosvenor Road car park

Moss Bank Road open space