The naming of the new station in the heart of the Baltic Triangle was put to a public vote.

The name for a Merseyrail station to be built in the Baltic Triangle area of Liverpool more than a century after the original closed, has been revealed.

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has confirmed that after a public vote, consisting of more than 1,000 submissions, the new station to be built on the site of the former St James’ stop will be known as Liverpool Baltic.

A CGI image of the station. Image: LCR Combined Authority

The decision to change the name was taken to avoid confusion with the existing James Street station in Liverpool city centre.

It is expected to open in 2025, subject to funding being secured for the construction stage, and is reported to cost around £50 million.

The scheme is currently in the design development stage and land has already been purchased to safeguard the site of the planned station ticket office building.

The public vote

A shortlist of three potential new names for the hub were put to a public vote.

Liverpool Baltic

Liverpool Parliament Street

Liverpool Riverside

Liverpool Baltic proved to be the overwhelming winner among the public vote, receiving 78% approval.

Liverpool Parliament Street was the second favourite with 15% and 7% of the vote went to Liverpool Riverside after four weeks of open selection.

A CGI image of what the new station could look like. Image: LCR Combined Authority

The original station opened in 1874 and was named after a nearby parish church. It closed during the First World War as a cost-cutting measure but never re-opened.

Why is the station being built?

Opening a station on the St James site was a pledge put forward by Mayor Rotheram.

It will be located in one of the fastest growing areas of the city, near to the former Cains Brewery and Anglican Cathedral.

The area has undergone huge redevelopment in recent years. It is now home to over 350 creative and digital industries, with over 1,000 apartments built since 2012.

A CGI image of the platforms. Image: LCR Combined Authority

A direct connection to the Merseyrail network would support the reduction of car journeys to the area, contributing towards reducing traffic congestion, as well as aspirations to improve air quality across the city region.

The station would be located between Liverpool Central and Brunswick Station on the Northern Line and will include passenger toilets, a cycle hub, step-free access to and between both platforms and a passenger drop-off area outside.

The scheme will enter the next stage of design development in the new year.

What’s been said?

Mayor Rotheram said: “The Baltic Triangle has undergone a true renaissance over the last few years, transforming itself from a forgotten industrial area into a vibrant, creative and thriving place to live, work and socialise.

“The station’s name is a testament to that success – and will unlock a host of new opportunities for the people and businesses based there, boost footfall, and improve connectivity to the rest of the city region.

“Liverpool Baltic is a great choice and reflects the modern character of the station’s home, which has become one of our region’s greatest transformation stories in recent years.”

Mayor Rotheram added that the new station, coupled with the Headbolt Lane development in Kirkby, would mark the first step of an expansion of the local rail network and a London-style connected public transport system.

Cllr Sarah Doyle, Liverpool Council cabinet member for development and economy, said that the name of the station “does what it says on the tin” and would “further cement the Baltic Triangle’s identity throughout the city region.”

She added: “This new station will also further help drive the economic growth of this part of the city centre and act as a vital service for the long-standing residential community.