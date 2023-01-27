Headline news: Elle Edwards murder investigation, Liverpool marks Holocaust Memorial Day, Civic honour for sporting sisters

🚨 Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve have arrested a man in Wirral. A warrant was carried out in the Barnston area, and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

🕯️Liverpool has marked international Holocaust Memorial Day with a Service of Remembrance at Liverpool Town Hall. The theme of this year's Holocaust Memorial Day is "Ordinary People", acknowledging the power everyone has to stop prejudice.

