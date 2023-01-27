🚨 Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve have arrested a man in Wirral. A warrant was carried out in the Barnston area, and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.
🕯️Liverpool has marked international Holocaust Memorial Day with a Service of Remembrance at Liverpool Town Hall. The theme of this year's Holocaust Memorial Day is "Ordinary People", acknowledging the power everyone has to stop prejudice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
🎖️Liverpool Council has accepted a formal recommendation to confer the title of Citizen of Honour of the City of Liverpool to Nikita Parris and her sister Natasha Jonas. Nikita was part of the England Women's EURO 2022 winning squad. Natasha became the first British female boxer to compete in an Olympic Games at London in 2012.