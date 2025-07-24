The incident in which 19-year-old Matthew Daulby was stabbed was "in no way" a case of self defence, a murder trial was told.

Thomas Dures, 21, is on trial at Preston Crown Court accused of his murder.

Matthew was stabbed in a violent clash in Ormskirk town centre and later died in hospital.

19-year-old Matthew Daulby was found with stab injuries near Railway Road | Local TV

Dures, of Whalley Drive, Aughton, denies murdering Matthew, of Lydiate, near Maghull, in July 2023.

He also denies an alternative charge of manslaughter, and unlawful wounding.

The trial has heard that the case arose out of an incident involving two groups - one from Ormskirk, one from Maghull.

The situation came to a head when one of the Maghull group was assaulted by Dures.

The Maghull group then headed to Ormskirk to seek retribution.

In his closing submissions, prosecution counsel Peter Glenser KC said the incident which led to Matthew being stabbed was "in no way" self defence.

He said there was no evidence that any of the Maghull group were armed - apart from possibly one.

Mr Glenser said that when Dures and a friend realised who the group were they sprang into action.

His friend went off to create a makeshift "cosh" and Dures opened a lock knife he was carrying.

Mr Glenser said: “He (Dures) can be seen lunging forcefully and deliberately at the group.”

Mr Glenser said Dures' friend hit Matthew on the head just as Dures lunged forward. Matthew is seen putting his hand to his chest.

“He never stood a chance. He was hit with a rock on the forehead and almost simultaneously stabbed”, said Mr Glenser.

Lewis Power KC, defending, said the events of that night were "a tragedy waiting to happen”.

He said: “When the MRS set off for Ormskirk they only had one thing on their mind - revenge.”

It has been claimed the initials MRS in the chatgroup stood for Maghull Riot Squad.

Mr Power said it was 10 against one, with at least one person armed with a knife. He said Matthew Daulby acted aggressively and sent messages encouraging others.

Mr Power said if Matthew had not died he too would be facing proceedings.

He said the group's reputation was at stake and "hard core" members gathered in Ormskirk.

Mr Power said the key CCTV camera was more than 100 yards away and there were limitations with the images.

He said it could be shown that when Dures arrived at the group, he was punched.

The trial continues.