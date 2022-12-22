The Liverpool based charity has been helping families since 1975.

The founders of club brand Circus and TEC UK, who deliver the shows, have donated their home, Blackstone Warehouse, to local charity, Kind, to be used as a space to create 1,500 food and clothing hampers for disadvantaged families across Merseyside this Christmas. The space, which is usually filled with revellers partying, is now filled with boxes.

Kind is a Liverpool based charity that has been making a difference in the lives of thousands of families in need in the North West since 1975, with this year being the charity's 47th Christmas appeal.

“We’re giving our families a Christmas to remember and not one to forget”

Kind founder Stephen Yip said, "A large family hamper is now costing us in the region of £100 plus. Our smaller hamper, which is the family hamper, again is £50 plus. They also get Christmas crackers, toilet rolls, fruit and veg and free-range eggs. We want them to have enough food in to have an amazing Christmas. We're not solving the problem that's got to be the government but what we're doing is we're giving our families a Christmas to remember and not one to forget. We can only do this thanks to the hundreds and hundreds of donations and support we've had from throughout our community who want to help us make a difference this Christmas.

Last year’s appeal reached more than 10,000 disadvantaged children

Last year's appeal reached more than 10,000 disadvantaged children and families. This year, with the help and generosity of Circus, the charity aims to show families that people in their community care about them, and with the cost of living crisis affecting people from all walks of life in our region and beyond, this help is needed now more than ever.

More than 50 dedicated volunteers have been busy packing items for the appeal. The hampers are filled with approximately 80 items designed to last over a week, including fruit, veg and tinned goods, before being sent out to families for Christmas.

This year, the estimated cost is approximately £110K