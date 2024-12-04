The famous red Coca-Cola truck is headed for Liverpool, with Speke confirmed as the next official stop on its 2024 Christmas tour.

The iconic truck is back has already visited a number of UK locations this year and will arrive in the city this week.

After visiting Ashton on Wednesday (December 4), the festive red vehicle will head to Liverpool on Thursday (December 5).

Visiting the new in Burger King, Speke from 12.00pm until 8.00pm, Christmas fans will be welcomed with a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, have the opportunity to take home exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise if they purchase a qualifying drink or meal on the day, all whilst capturing the perfect seasonal photo in front of the truck.

Visitors can expect twinkling lights and festive music with this year’s tour promising to be “bigger and better” than ever before and, for every person that attends the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, the equivalent of a meal will be donated through Fare Share on their behalf.

What is the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour?

The tour started in 2010 and travels south from Scotland stopping at cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol before reaching its final destination, London, four weeks later. It only returned in 2021 after a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Coca-Cola truck will visit Burger King, Speke, on Thursday December 5 between 12.00pm and 8.00pm.

No, tickets are not needed.