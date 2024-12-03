After receiving touching letters from her children and husband, Wayne, Coleen Rooney is tipped to win I'm A Celebrity 2024.

According to Oddschecker, Coleen Rooney is the favourite to be crowned this year’s Queen of the Jungle with odds comparison site having her at 13/8 to be the winner of I’m A Celb this weekend.

Earlier this week, all of the campmates won their letters from home, with Rooney receiving heartfelt messages from her four children and husband, Wayne.

15-year-old Kai, said: “Hi mum. Just wanted to say how proud I am of you. You've done unbelievable, you're the strongest person I know. We said before you went in just to be yourself and you will do fine, and that's exactly what you've done, you've faced every challenge and stayed calm and positive.

“Everything's been fine back home and everybody's supporting you. One thing I'm not missing is you shouting at me to get up in the morning, we might need to work on that!”

Coleen and Wayne Rooney with their children in 2018. | Getty Images

Klay, 11, wrote: “Hi mum, we've been watching you every night and couldn't be prouder of you. You're smashing the jungle and seeing how kind, brave and strong you are makes me happy and want to be the same. Can't believe you never flinched on a couple of them trials, you're like a machine.

“I'm not going to lie, I'm missing you loads, but I want you to stay and go all the way. I would love you to win but you're our winner no matter what. So proud to call you mum.”

Eight-year-old Kit said: “Hi mum, missing you loads and loads and can't wait to see you. You did amazing in the trials, but I just wanted to jump in that van with you and save you from all the rats and insects and take some home as pets.

“The house has been very quiet without you shouting at us, but I miss it, oh and I promise I've been behaving... wink wink. I've been doing well in my football and can't wait for you to come to my next match.”

Coleen’s youngest son, Cass, 6, wrote: “Hi mum, I've had the best time watching you in the jungle and have been laughing and shouting at the tele for you. Thank you for my kangaroo teddy that you left for me, I've called it Joey Mac Roo and I've been taking it everywhere with me and always think you when I look at him.

“Sorry mum but when you had rats and coackroaches on you, I was laughing my head off and I went crazy doing my football celebrations when you got 9 stars. Can't wait to have cuddles and hear more funny stories from the jungle. Oh and guess what... I'm in Australia and waiting for a massive hug!”

Cass's message to Coleen Rooney. | @coleen_rooney

Wayne Rooney told his wife “I love you 10” and said “I’ve never missed you so much”. He added that everyone could see what a “wonderful, humble woman” Coleen is.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy has insisted she “couldn’t care less” that Coleen Rooney is taking part in a I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, telling the PA news agency she has “no issues whatsoever” with watching Rooney on the ITV show.

The final episode of I’m a Celeb for 2024 will air on Sunday (December 8) and it will start at 9.00pm - as usual. It is scheduled to run for 100 minutes, including adverts, and will end at 10.40pm.

