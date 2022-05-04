“He had a profound influence on my life by encouraging me into further education and in believing in me.”

Comedian John Bishop is backing his former teacher in the Liverpool City Region local council elections on Thursday.

A total of 18 of Halton Council’s 54 seats are being contested, with the Labour Party fielding candidates in every ward. Among them is Geoff Logan, who is hoping to retain his Norton North ward and has the backing of the comic.

Liverpool-born John moved to Heysham Close in Murdishaw with his family when he was 11 and still has fond memories of his former teacher.

He said: “I have known Geoff Logan since I was a teenager and he taught me in what is now Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy but was then Brookvale Comprehensive.

Comedian John Bishop is backing Labour candidate Geoff Logan. Image: LDRS

“It was no surprise to me that he would become a councillor because he has always worked for the benefit of others.

“I would have no hesitation in voting for him, particularly as I know he wants to improve services in Norton North and represent the views of residents.”

In Birchfield Ward in Widnes, Mike Fry is the Labour candidate. Mike is well known on the local charity scene having been heavily involved in a support group for families with children who have autism. He has run his own business in Widnes since the 1980s.

Labour are fielding a new candidate in the Bridgewater Ward in Runcorn, following the retirement of long-serving councillor John Stockton.

Emma Garner, Labour candidate.

Emma Garner is their new candidate and Labour describe her as being ‘very experienced’ in representing people, due to her work in her trade union, the CWU.

Labour’s other new candidate is Louise Nolan who is running in Halton View in Widnes and who, if elected, said she will oppose any attempt to build on the Moorfield Sports & Social Club.

In the Bankfield Ward, Laura Bevan is the candidate again this year. Laura is well known for her various community initiatives such as the ‘More in Common’ events and running the Hygiene Bank.

Labour leader of Halton Council, Cllr Mike Wharton said: “Whilst Covid 19 is still with us, we believe that the work we have done over the last two years has put the borough in a strong position.