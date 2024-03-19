Comic Con 2024 to takeover Liverpool ONE - everything we know so far
Liverpool ONE will play host to series of sci-fi and fantasy characters from film, TV and graphic novels all through spring as Comic Con spreads into the city centre this year.
The shopping complex will be teasing the arrival of Comic Con 2024 at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre in May with a series of pop-up appearances and parades by characters from the likes of Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Doctor Who and Pirates of the Caribbean.
Liverpool ONE will be hosting cos-play performances and selfie opportunities from Sunday, 31 March until the weekend of Sunday 6 May, when Europe’s largest pop culture convention arrives in the city. There is also a competition to win the 'Ultimate Comic Con Experience', which includes a VIP concierge who will take you meet every famous guest for an autograph and photograph.
Tens of thousands of fans will gather in Liverpool for the annual convention at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre from 4 May to 5 May, when they can look forward to getting the chance to meet and hear from celebrity guests, watch live shows and indulge in an array of shopping and gaming experiences.
Comic Con continue to tease their celebrity appearances on social media, with confirmed guests including Doctor Who star, Catherine Tate, Shadowhunters actor, Matthew Daddario, Lord of the Rings stars Sean Astin and Andy Serkis, plus producer Kevin Smith.
More details on the Comic Con events at Liverpool ONE and celebrity appearances at May's convention at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre will be released soon. Tickets are already on sale at comicconventionliverpool.co.uk .
Comic Con Liverpool 2024 guests include....
- Sean Astin - Actor
- Chris Barrie - Actor / Comedian / Impressionist
- Billy Boyd - Actor
- Charisma Carpenter - Actor
- Jim Cummings - Voice Actor
- Ghostbusters - Costumers
- Erika Harlacher - Actor
- Walter E. Jones - Actor
- Robert Llewellyn - Actor
- Jason Mewes - Actor
- Sarah Miller-Crews - Actor
- Dominic Monaghan - Actor
- Jared Padalecki - Actor
- Katey Sagal - Actor
- Andy Serkis - Actor
- Mark Sheppard - Actor
- Kevin Smith - Actor / Writer / Producer
- Catherine Tate - Actor