Your full guide to travelling to Comic Con Liverpool 2022 by train, bus or from the airport - plus car parking details

The next Comic Con Liverpool is almost upon us and promises to be another event to remember for comic, TV and film culture fans. This year’s Comic Con features a phenomenal guest-line up including stars from Vampire Diaries, Stranger Things, Twilight and Matilda.

Hundreds are expected to descend on the event which takes place at Exhibition Centre Liverpool , King’s Dock, from November 19-20, with doors opening at 9am (early entry) and 11am (standard entry).

Liverpool has excellent transport links via air, rail and road networks, but it’s still handy to plan your route to any popular events happening in the city to make your journey as stress-free as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about travelling to Comic Con Liverpool 2022 .

How to get Liverpool Comic Con 2022 by car

For sat nav, use the postcode L3 4FP. From the Wirral, Wales and the M53, leave the M53 motorway at Junction 3 signposted Birkenhead and take the A552 for the Birkenhead (Queensway) Tunnel and Liverpool City Centre.

Approaching from the south, leave the M6 at junction 21A and take the M62 to Liverpool. Continue to the end of the M62 and follow signs for Liverpool City Centre, this will take you along Edge Lane. Follow signs for the Waterfront.

Approaching from the north, leave the M6 at junction 26, following signs for the M58 Liverpool. Drive to the end of M58 and then follow signs for A59 Liverpool. Continue to follow Liverpool City Centre until you see signs for the Waterfront.

How to get to Liverpool Comic Con 2022 by train

Virgin Trains operates direct services from London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street hourly. This journey usually takes just over 2 hours. From Liverpool there are frequent and direct trains, and other long-distance rail services also operate into Liverpool Lime Street station.

Exhibition Centre Liverpool is a 20-minute walk from Lime Street through the city centre or a short taxi ride. You can also transfer at Lime Street onto the underground Wirral Line trains to James Street station (a 10 minute walk) or catch the CityLink Route C4 (7am – 8pm) directly to Exhibition Centre Liverpool. If travelling from outside Merseyside, your ticket includes an underground journey across Liverpool to James Street station from Lime Street station.

How to get to Liverpool Comic Con 2022 by bus

Most Liverpool City centre-bound buses will call at either Queen Square bus station (a 15-minute walk) or Liverpool ONE Bus Station, which is only a five minute walk to Exhibition Centre Liverpool. The CityLink Route C4 bus links Queen Square bus station, James Street rail station and Liverpool ONE Bus Station to ACC Liverpool.

CityLink Route C4 operates every 30 minutes on Mondays to Sundays, between 7am – 8pm. Merseytravel prepaid tickets and National Concessionary bus passes are all valid on this service.

You can also get a coach into Liverpool and transfer from the main city to the docks - see the Trainline website for more information.

How to get Liverpool Comic Con 2022 from John Lennon Airport

A transfer or taxi from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (JLA) to the city centre will take approximately 20 minutes or the express bus service Route 500 will take roughly 25 minutes, dropping you off within a five minute walk of Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

Just 45 minutes’ away via the motorway network, Manchester Airport has an even more extensive network of flights, with long haul destinations including North America, Canada and Asia served with direct flights.

Is there car parking at Liverpool Comic Con 2022?

The temporary Liverpool Waterfront Car Park is now open near to Exhibition Centre Liverpool off Queen’s Wharf. On-site car parking is limited and is available on a first-come first-served basis. Accessible car parking is available on site. Additional car parking is also available nearby, with 3,000 spaces spread across three sites. Each car park is secure and open 24 hours.

Alternative parking is available at:

Q-Park Liverpool ONE, 35 Strand Street, L1 8LT



Q-Park Hanover Street, Gradwell Street, L1 5AQ



Q-Park John Lewis, 17 Liver Street, L1 8LJ



Albert Dock

Who to contact for help with travelling to Liverpool Comic Con 2022