Compensation for victims of Liverpool and Southport riots

Homeowners and businesses affected by the riots earlier this month are being encouraged to claim compensation.

After three little girls - Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport on July 29, far-right protests erupted across England - with the first taking place in Southport and many other parts of the country following suit.

Anti-immigration protests in Liverpool city centre on August 3 ended in violence as bricks were hurled at riot police, a phone repair shop was looted and a police officer was forced off a motorbike and attacked. While the city centre eventually cleared, the riots continued in Walton as around 300 protestors gathered on County Road and The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year as an essential space for the deprived local community, was set alight.

Now, Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner is urging all those who suffered losses or damage to their cars, homes, or shops as a result of the riots to claim compensation from their insurance companies.

Spellow Library, Walton, became the target of violent disorder. | Cllr Harry Doyle

Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Having spent time in some of the areas affected by the shameful scenes of violence and disorder, it was quite clear to see the scale of damage to properties and vehicles. I want to ensure everyone affected by these appalling incidents can recover as quickly as possible and critical to that is accessing the financial support to which you are entitled.”

Those caught in up the chaos who were not insured or who did not have adequate cover in place and whose insurance company won’t pay out, may also be entitled to claim for their losses under the Riot Compensation Scheme (RCS). This includes the owners of buildings which suffered structural damage and tenants or occupiers which had stock or assets damaged or stolen or vehicles damaged in Southport, Liverpool city centre, and County Road.

To qualify for compensation through this scheme, victims must be able to demonstrate that the damage or loss they have suffered was as a result of a riot. To make a claim, individuals must report the crime to the police and should be given a crime reference number. Those with insurance, must claim via their insurer first.

Claims must be sent within 43 days after the riot and those who make an insurance claim first have 43 days to make then make the RCS claim after being denied by insurers. Those claiming must provide evidence of the losses, such as receipts, bank statements, surveyor’s report and photographic evidence. The Riot Compensation Scheme does not cover personal items, loss of trade or rent or personal injuries. The claim form is available here.