Antony Kewley, from Runcorn, was shocked when BOTB turned up at his door with the car and the cash | BOTB

A lifelong Volkswagen fan has won his dream car and a huge cash prize after taking part in a £1.20 online competition – and says he’s never owned a brand-new vehicle until now.

A car mad dad has just won his ultimate dream hot hatch and £50,000 cash - by taking part in a spot the ball competition.

Antony Kewley, from Runcorn, has owned several Volkswagen Golf GTIs over the years, but he's never quite been able to afford a brand new one.

But one turned up on his driveway this week, along with a presenter from BOTB, who handed him the keys and showed him around the gleaming white Golf worth £40,000.

Antony said: "That's amazing. I mean I'm a VW nut anyway, and I've got a GTI, but... I'm just speechless. It's stunning, it really is."

Antony has owned lots of VWs, but never a brand new one | BOTB

Antony had the choice of dozens of cars to play for when he played the Spot the Ball game on the BOTB website, but the brand new Golf GTI was the obvious choice for him, so he snapped up a £1.20 ticket and studied the football photograph.

"Most weeks I play for the VW", he said. "It's just got a bit of everything hasn't it? And it looks stunning.

"I tend to go for the GTI, it's a classic look and the drive is just amazing.

Antony then discussed his strategy at playing the spot the ball competition. He says he takes a screenshot, so he can repeatedly study it from his phone, and then he uses BOTB's online tools to pinpoint the exact spot he thinks the ball might be.

The skilful guess led to a life-changing prize | Antony

And he had almost forgotten about the bonus prize - a briefcase in the boot containing £50,000 in cash.

Asked if he would take the cash and the car, or whether he would opt for a cash alternative, Antony said: "The car, it's not even a question. With £50,000 and that, it just gives us a little more cash to play with, and having a new car...

"I've never had a brand new car. I've had lots of cars, but never brand spanking new. So it's just really nice."

