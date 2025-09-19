Concerns have been raised by local residents about a ‘noisy’ bar which was built without planning permission.

The objections were raised at a council meeting in Bootle Town Hall on Wednesday night (September 17) and focused on new facilities at The Lakeside in Waterloo.

The Lakeside is a multi-million-pound leisure destination which was recently upgraded with an outdoor bar and wooden suntrap huts. However, despite being a Sefton Hospitality Operations Limited (SHOL – owned by Sefton Council) project, ‘The Lawn’ area of the complex was built without planning permission. Several months later, SHOL applied for retrospective planning permission and that application was heard at this week’s planning committee meeting.

Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre | Google/LDRS

The council was seeking permission to retain an outside bar and seating area. One objector, Mr Wolstenholme, presented his concerns during the committee hearing, he said: “We do not object to the grant of retrospective planning permission for this development created in early 2024 without planning permission.

“We do not object either to relatively quiet provision of music out of doors in this area, but we do wish to emphasise that it needs to be relatively quiet, and for that, we agree with your planning officers that it should be regulated by appropriate planning conditions, limiting the permitted decibel level.”

He added: “We’re concerned that this application was validated in May, and we only got to hear of it in on September 2, which is fifteen days before this meeting. However, I point that out only because on the planning portal notice there’s a complete absence of comments from residents or the general public who have remained in the dark.”

In relation to potential noise issues, Mr Wolstenholme also commented: “The agents for the applicant assert there’s no noise issue resulting from the facility, apparently because the nearest dwelling is 170 metres from the entrance to the lawn area. However, there is no expert noise impact assessment to back up their assertion.”

“[…] We’re actually concerned by the current tendency to add to noise pollution in the marine park. The balance between the legitimate interests of local residents and visitors to the area has been unfairly disturbed in recent years.”

The application was supported at the meeting by a Mr Anderson, he said: “The committee report did mention an objection, which was that the summer has been the noisiest with noise from traffic impact from Lakeside, the bus yard and the funfair.

“The bus yard and the funfair, which I take them in the festival that goes on in June, are of no connection to Lakeside or to this application.

“The speakers, as mentioned by the objector, are directed away from residential properties. I understand there has been one complaint from the Royal Hotel since the facility has been open, and this was due to a live singer bringing their own amp, which was missed by the management team at the Lakeside, but quickly rectified.

“This shows The Lawn is diligent and compliant and endeavouring to be a good neighbour at all times.”

In the council report it states: “The Environmental Health Manager has been consulted on the application and noted that the premises is operational without a history of noise complaints.”

Responding to the report, Cllr Tony Brough raised a concern around the management of the application process by SHOL, he said: “We will be dealing with a number of retrospective applications as we move forward. Here we have one which is way, way out of date. We’re considering it.

“It’s a Sefton Council application. The decision is a Sefton Council decision, and if we approve it, I’m just a bit concerned about the message that’s sending out to the residents of Sefton, some of who may decide that not following the guidance and protocols of applications is a worthy pursuit.”

The planning officer assured Cllr Brough the application would only be assessed on its merits and not the applicant or any other consideration.

The application was approved by the committee with several updated conditions including live music license up to 8pm.

