Jack Irvine left his home in Wirral at 9am on Sunday morning to go walking.

Merseyside Police have issued a public appeal for help finding an 81-year-old man from Wirral who was reported missing after heading out for a hike in freezing conditions at the weekend.

Emergency services are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Jack Irvine, who left his home in Thingwall to go walking at 9am on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Last seen by his wife, it is believed that he was headed to Moel Famau in North Wales. Jack is a really keen walker and is known to walk various routes in North Wales (Llanarmon; Llanferres; Moel Famau) and Farndon; Kelsall; Churton; Beeston and Shotwick in Cheshire.

Wintery conditions struck the UK over the weekend as snow, ice, and freezing fog swept the nation. The Met Office put a series of weather warnings in place across Merseyside and North Wales.

Extensive enquiries are being carried out by police forces in both regions in a bid to find Jack, who is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall with grey hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark coloured walking jacket, which is fleece lined; a pair of mustard coloured walking trousers and brown lace up shoes, but he also took his walking boots with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Irvine, 81, is believed to have gone missing hiking in North Wales.