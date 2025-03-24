A controversial set of parking measures trialled around Everton FC’s new stadium have been suspended.

The measures, introduced under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) for the stadium’s first event last month, have been suspended primarily around the business areas within the new zone.

The parking scheme has received backlash since it went live, with local business owners claiming it has been “actively driving people away” and causing “irreversible damage”.

According to Liverpool City Council, the review of the ETRO formally begins today (Monday, March 24), following yesterday’s successful second test event at the waterfront stadium.

The temporary cessation of the measures comes into effect along the city’s waterfront from its northern extremity by Canada Dock down to the Leeds Street corridor at the city centre boundary, and eastwards across to the Pumpfields district.

The new ETRO parking zone will continue to be in place within the residential districts, from the Eldonian Village across to Great Homer Street and north to “the Shakespeare streets” in Kirkdale.

Fans at Everton Stadium. | Liverpool World

Residents who have not yet applied for parking permits are encouraged to do so. These permits are free. Each household is allowed a visitor permit, which is also free.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The announcement to review the measures in the business areas of the zone enables the Council to consider the feedback from the public consultation exercise, which was launched to coincide with the new ETRO.” Liverpool City Council has so far received more than 5,000 responses.

A number of amendments to the new parking zone have already been announced following the first test event. An updated ETRO is expected to be announced by August before the new football season begins.

Cllr Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council said: “The new stadium has created new challenges on parking in this part of the city, adding to the pressures from commuters, and the changing needs of a growing area for business. It’s important we get these measures right.

“Since the consultation launched last month we’ve had a lot of feedback. The Council has listened carefully. The legal basis for the new restrictions enables us to make amendments in the light of evidence and experience.

Everton's new stadium.

“We will now take the time between now and the start of the new football season to get the balance of new measures right, and in the meantime suspend the measures in the parts of the zone of most concern to local businesses.

“There is still the year-round issue of commuter parking affecting our residential areas with the zone, so it makes absolute sense for the measures to continue there.

“We are also working closely with colleagues at the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority on their plans for public transport provision and we are in in active dialogue with them and Everton FC to ensure changes and improvements are made.”

Cllr Dan Barrington, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Connectivity, said: “It’s been a month since this experimental parking zone launched and we’ve already learnt a lot about its operation and impact.

Everton have built a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“The second test on Sunday feels like the right time to take stock of what we’ve learned so far and carefully consider the arrangements that need to apply from August.

“Our Highways team will continue to analyse all the feedback from the consultation, and the evidence generated from the test events, to find ways to make amendments and improvements. We know this takes a few months to carry out, so in the meantime will temporarily suspend the traffic order in the business areas of the zone.

“The issue of illegal and unsafe parking on double yellow lines and pavements that blights the area, specifically on the residential areas cannot be overlooked. These issues impact the area all year round and it’s vital we get the balance right to ensure the parking measures supports businesses and the area’s economic development, whilst providing residents with the protection they deserve.”