The venue will open its doors on Water Street.

Popular American food chain, Hooters, will be opening the doors of its new Liverpool venue, next week.

Becoming the second branch in the UK, the new bar will open inside New Zealand House, on Water Street, becoming neighbours with many other popular food and drink venues.

Despite opposition of the controversial bar, plans were given the go ahead in February.

Announcing the opening date on Instagram, Hooters shared a reel captioned: “From the land of the free to the heart of Liverpool city. It wouldn’t be a @hooters grand opening without our stateside stars showcasing female empowerment, good vibes and a BIG energy aura which screams: “no one can tell us otherwise”!! “Our “Grand Opening” is 21/11/22 and our venue is at the iconic New Zealand House, Water Street, Liverpool. Hoo is coming? Hoot Hoot.”