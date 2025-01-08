Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool institution is celebrating its 100th birthday this year

Now, even if you've never ventured inside, I'm sure you're aware of Coopers Town House. There's always someone blasting out a rendition of one classic or another, warbling note-perfect - or far from it - or the applause of those watching.

Even those from outside of city are sure to have heard of the little red pub, with videos of its crazy atmosphere going viral on social media and more than 270,000 people following Coopers on TikTok.

But, Coopers isn’t a new phenomenon. In fact, it is celebrating it’s 100th year in 2025. It was Ada Cooper who started the story when she took over what was then known as The Sefton a whole century ago. Patrons swiftly adopted Ada's surname rather than the official title for their beloved watering hole – an affectionate, Scouse way of showing their love for Ada.

In the present day, much of Coopers remains the same – especially in terms of the atmosphere. The bar welcomes all at any hour, basked with warm welcomes, karaoke and live music.

Coopers Manager, Maria told LiverpoolWorld: "It'll still be here when I'm dead and gone in another 100 years. It's the staff, I think, that's what makes it. The way we are with the customers, we don't just serve them, we interact with them. We're a community, and there's not many of us left."

Maria's husband, Steve Keegan, who is the pub's Entertainment manager, said: "It's the friendliest pub I've ever worked in. We always call it the little pub with the big heart."

Recently, Jonathan Yates, co-owner of The Book in West Derby, took over Coopers to help improve some aspects of the venue without changing its heart and soul. Jonathan told us: "We're just one chapter in the story of this pub. Eva had her chapter 100 years ago, and there have been various chapters that followed since, and now is our chapter. You hope in the future there'll be a couple more chapters to come."

In many ways, little has changed over the years in Coopers, the red-daubed pub tucked away in the city centre. Watch the full video above for more.