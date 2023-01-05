Shaun Aver was mocked with bakery-fuelled puns following his arrest on Merseyside.

Police hunting a convicted sex offender who was pictured in his mugshot wearing a Greggs-branded jumper have caught him after ‘steaking out’ local bakeries.

Shaun Aver, 36, spent two weeks on the run from officers as he was wanted on prison recall for breaching the terms of his licence.

He was tracked down and arrested in Merseyside. Lancashire Police mocked Aver online following his arrest with pictures of cops scouring Greggs stores looking for him.

Witty social media users were quick to share more bakery-fuelled puns following Aver’s arrest, with one saying: “Knew he wouldn’t get past(ie) you”.

Another added: “The police were “Steak-ing” out every Greggs in the county. They weren’t “roll” ing over in defeat, as this guy really took the biscuit with his dress sense.

“Aver looked pale and pasty when caught, his behaviour was flaky, and shouted “oh crumbs” when apprehended.

“He’ll now be eating porridge for breakfast rather than a sausage barm and hot drink deal.

“Donut mess about with Lancashire Police.”

Convicted sex offender Shaun Aver was pictured in his mug shot wearing a Greggs-branded jumper. Image: GMP Bury North / SWNS

Other social media users commented that Aver’s dreams of remaining on the run were “obviously pie in the sky”.

While another applauded the police for their swift work, saying: “Successful steak out, sausage roll’s all round to celebrate.”

A police appeal went viral in December when Greater Manchester Police shared Aver’s mugshot and quipped: “Other bakery chains are available”.

Social media users joked then that he should be arrested for crimes against fashion after his mug shot was circulated showing him wearing a blue Greggs sweater.