Cost of living crisis: ‘Everything is going up but my wages’

With the price of milk possibly set to rise by 50p a pint in the coming weeks we hit the streets of Liverpool to see if you have noticed rising food costs amid your rising energy bills.

More bad news for those of us struggling with the cost of living as the price of milk could be set to rise by 50p a pint.

The UK's largest supplier of fresh milk, Arla, says farmers are being squeezed by the rising cost of feed, fertiliser and fuel.

So have you noticed your weekly shop going up?

‘We’ve always been careful when shopping’

Mark tells us how he’s dealing with the rising cost of food

Mark said: "We've always been careful when shopping. We always look at the prices and stuff. We tend to buy small shops at a time so we can keep our control over it then."

‘Everything is going up’

Khalil tells us how he’s dealing with the rising cost of food

Khalil said: "I'm a registered carer for my mum and thank God she doesn't pay for medication because I don't know how on earth I would afford; medication, her food, rent, electricity, everything is going up."

‘Everything is going up but my wages’

Barbara tells us how she’s dealing with the rising cost of food