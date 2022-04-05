Cost of living crisis: ‘Everything is going up but my wages’

More bad news for those of us struggling with the cost of living as the price of milk could be set to rise by 50p a pint.
The UK's largest supplier of fresh milk, Arla, says farmers are being squeezed by the rising cost of feed, fertiliser and fuel.
So have you noticed your weekly shop going up?
‘We’ve always been careful when shopping’
Mark said: "We've always been careful when shopping. We always look at the prices and stuff. We tend to buy small shops at a time so we can keep our control over it then."
‘Everything is going up’
Khalil said: "I'm a registered carer for my mum and thank God she doesn't pay for medication because I don't know how on earth I would afford; medication, her food, rent, electricity, everything is going up."
‘Everything is going up but my wages’
Barbara said: "Everything is going up, but my wages, as of yet, have not gone up. Everything else has the rent, Everything!"