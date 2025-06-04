Liverpool Council will review its planning of major events in the aftermath of more than 100 people being injured during Liverpool FC’s victory parade last month.

A total of 109 pedestrians, ranging from children aged as young as nine to a 78-year-old, were injured when a car was driven into crowds of fans during last week’s Premier League title celebrations on Water Street.

Dozens required hospital treatment after being struck by a Ford Galaxy on Water Street shortly after 6pm on Monday, May 26. Of those, four are continuing to receive ward care.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, used a cabinet meeting at the Town Hall to confirm the city would review how it plans for all major events following the “distressing event” on the Bank Holiday weekend. He added how “no other city” could respond like Liverpool.

Paul Doyle, of Burghill Road in West Derby, has since been charged with a series of alleged offences in relation to the incident. He has been accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm, two of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The 53-year-old appeared before both Liverpool Magistrates’ Court and Liverpool Crown Court on Friday in order to face these charges. A trial date has now been scheduled for November 24 this year, provisionally lasting for three to four weeks.

Police officers cover with an inflatable tent, behind a firefighter vehicle, the tents delimiting the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win. Picture: Peter Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking this evening, Cllr Robinson called the events on Water Street, just yards from the Town Hall “very distressing.” He added how the incident was a “dark cloud” that “cast a shadow over what should have been a great day for the city.”

Cllr Robinson said it was now important the legal process was followed and those injured remained at the centre of the thoughts of the council. Alongside Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, the Labour group leader, met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, with Sir Keir saying the whole country stood in solidarity with those impacted.

Cllr Robinson said he was struck by how people had come together to support one another after the parade. He added: “No city responds to times of crisis like this like Liverpool.”

The leader said the council would now conduct a full review of its large events planning to see if any learning can be taken moving forward for Liverpool and the rest of the country. Earlier on Tuesday, two men and two women who were injured during the victory parade were named after a judge lifted reporting restrictions concerning their identities.

Restrictions preventing the media from reporting the names of the casualties, their addresses, places of work, schools, pictures or any other information which could lead to their identities being revealed were imposed by District Judge Paul Healey in the magistrates’ court last week.

An order under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999, which protects the identity of the two boys, aged 11 and 17, who were named as complainants, has not been challenged by the media and will remain in place indefinitely.

However, reporting restrictions under Section 46 of the same act, which prevented the four adult casualties from being identified, were opposed.

And Judge Menary ruled the reporting restrictions should be lifted after hearing submissions from Philip Astbury, prosecuting, and Gavin Millar KC, who was instructed to make representations on behalf of the BBC, ITN, Sky, Associated Newspapers Ltd, Guardian News and Media, and the Telegraph Media Group.

The four complainants in question can therefore be named as 18-year-old Ethan Gillard, 52-year-old Simon Nash, 66-year-old Christine Seeckts and 77-year-old Susan Passey.