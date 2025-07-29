A Fylde coast student has been jailed for raping a woman at his halls of residence at Liverpool University.

Jac Nelson, of Ullswater Avenue, Thornton was jailed today after appearing at Liverpool Crown Court accused of the rape of a woman 16 years of age or over and assault of a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body/a thing.

The 26-year-old was found guilty following a six-day trial.

The court heard the former student carried out the sex attack at his student accommodation in Kensington, Liverpool in April 2022.

Today Nelson was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was also issued with an an indefinite restraining order not to contact the victim and is on the Sex Offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Alex Fowler, who led the investigation for Merseyside Police, said: “Nelson has continually denied what he did, and has put his victim through the trauma of having to relive the experience by way of a trial.

“And while no sentence will repair the damage Nelson inflicted on his victim, I hope this conviction has secured some justice for her. I would like to praise the courage and dignity shown by the victim throughout the investigation.

“Today’s result shows that violence against women and girls will simply not be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Det Con Fowler said Merseyside Police were committed to fighting for victims.

He said: “We are committed to protecting victims of sexual offences, and anyone who reports an incident to us will be safeguarded and supported throughout the investigation by specially trained officers and Sexual Violence Advocates who will provide all the relevant support.

“Anyone that has been a victim of a sexual offence, is concerned for the safety of someone they know or suspects someone to be engaging in this criminal activity, should come forward and speak to us.

“We have a team of dedicated staff who will expertly and compassionately deal with your reports and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information or wants to report a sexual offence is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape, you can access specialist support services, which are free of charge and available to anyone. You do not need a referral or to have reported an incident to Merseyside Police before you access these specialist support services.