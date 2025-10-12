The 11 most dangerous Liverpool neighbourhoods unveiled by police crime data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Discover the 11 Liverpool areas with the highest overall crime rates, according to police figures.

These are Liverpool’s 11 neighbourhoods with the most reported crimes.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific areas.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

The data is for the period from June 2024 to May 2025 with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000 residents in each neighbourhood.

We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in the city with the highest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below.

All photos are for illustrative purposes only and the data does not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Central & Islington area, there were 620 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Central & Islington

In the Central & Islington area, there were 620 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 493.7 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Albert Dock & Queen's Dock

In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 493.7 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Ian Greig via Wikimedia

In the Pier Head area, there were 299.2 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Pier Head

In the Pier Head area, there were 299.2 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | 4kclips - stock.adobe.com

In the Kirkdale South & Vauxhall area, there were 295.8 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Kirkdale South & Vauxhall

In the Kirkdale South & Vauxhall area, there were 295.8 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

