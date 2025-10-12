These are Liverpool’s 11 neighbourhoods with the most reported crimes.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific areas.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

The data is for the period from June 2024 to May 2025 with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000 residents in each neighbourhood.

We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in the city with the highest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below.

All photos are for illustrative purposes only and the data does not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Central & Islington In the Central & Islington area, there were 620 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

2 . Albert Dock & Queen's Dock In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 493.7 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Ian Greig via Wikimedia

3 . Pier Head In the Pier Head area, there were 299.2 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | 4kclips - stock.adobe.com