15-year-old arrested after man found unconscious on Liverpool street

Merseyside Police are appealing for information.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st May 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:42 BST

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with an assault in Liverpool.

At around 11pm on Saturday (May 27), emergency services were called to Fulton Street in Vauxhall, following reports that a man had been found unconscious after being assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries and he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Merseyside Police today (May 31) confirmed that a 15-year-boy from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent. He has been released on conditional bail.

The force also confirmed that a 22-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a controlled Class A and Class B drug has been conditionally bailed.

Merseyside Police are appealling for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “We have made two arrests as our investigation into this incident continues.

“We are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you were in the area at this time and saw the assault take place, please let us know.

“I also ask any motorists who were in the area to please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured something which will assist in the investigation. Every piece of information or footage could be vital in establishing what happened.”

Sharing information: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000454620.

