The man was found dead on November 15.

A teenage boy accused of murdering a Wirral pensioner is to face trial next year.

The boy, aged 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have murdered 69-year-old David Quigley.

Police had been called to the pensioner’s home in Harrogate Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral, on October 25 this year after he was allegedly assaulted with his own walking stick during a burglary.

He was taken to hospital but discharged a few days later but was found dead at his home three weeks later on November 15.

The teenager appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today (November 22) via video link when a bail application was made on his behalf by Simeon Evans, defending.

Judge Neil Flewitt, KC, rejected the application and further remanded him to youth detention accommodation until February 3 when he is due to enter his plea.

After the initial incident he had been charged with aggravated burglary and wounding Mr Quigley with intent and those charges have also been adjourned until the same date.