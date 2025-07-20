A man has been arrested double murder of two pensioners in the home following an arson attack

Detectives investigating the double murder of Eric Greener and Sheila Jackson in St Helens have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.​

Eric, 77, and his partner Sheila, 83, died following an arson attack at their home on South John Street, in St Helens, on Tuesday 15 July.​

In the early hours of this morning, a 31-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken into custody for questioning.​ Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Although an arrest has been made, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to pass on information directly to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers, and not to comment or post in any way which jeopardises this ongoing work.​”

She added: “Extensive enquiries continue, and to that end we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in the area of South John Street and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious at around the time of the incident.

“Please do not assume what you know has already been reported to us, as we can quickly make that assessment.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.​

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.