38-year-old man with links to Merseyside is wanted by Lancashire Police
Lancashire Police have asked for the public’s help to find a wanted man with connections to Prescott.
Peter Hadley, 38, is wanted in connection with a police investigation into a harassment.
He is 6ft 1in with short brown hair, and brown eyes.
Please contact 101 quoting log 0956 of 9th December 2024 with information or sightings