Lancashire Police have asked for the public’s help to find a wanted man with connections to Prescott.
Have you seen wanted man Peter Hadley? | Lancashire Police

Peter Hadley, 38, is wanted in connection with a police investigation into a harassment.

He is 6ft 1in with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

Hadley has links to Blackpool and Preston, as well as the Prescott area of Merseyside.

Please contact 101 quoting log 0956 of 9th December 2024 with information or sightings

