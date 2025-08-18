A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm at a hospital.

Just after 4pm yesterday armed officers descended on Arrowe Park Hospital and detained a man.

Arrowe Park Hospital. | Google

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “A 42-year-old man formerly from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“He is in police custody to be questioned.”

They added that no firearm has been found at this time, but that police officers are still at the scene carrying out enquiries and there is no risk to the public.

Visitors can still access the hospital.