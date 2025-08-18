Breaking

Armed officers descend on Arrowe Park Hospital after man detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 09:48 BST
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm at a hospital.

Just after 4pm yesterday armed officers descended on Arrowe Park Hospital and detained a man.

Most Popular
Arrowe Park Hospital.placeholder image
Arrowe Park Hospital. | Google

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “A 42-year-old man formerly from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“He is in police custody to be questioned.”

Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added that no firearm has been found at this time, but that police officers are still at the scene carrying out enquiries and there is no risk to the public.

Visitors can still access the hospital.

Related topics:LiverpoolPoliceHospital
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice