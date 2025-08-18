Breaking
Armed officers descend on Arrowe Park Hospital after man detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm at a hospital.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “A 42-year-old man formerly from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
“He is in police custody to be questioned.”
They added that no firearm has been found at this time, but that police officers are still at the scene carrying out enquiries and there is no risk to the public.
Visitors can still access the hospital.