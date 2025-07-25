A body found in a Liverpool park is believed to be missing 34-year-old Leanne Vasey.

Leanne was last seen on the evening of Friday, July 18 in the Newsham Park area and Merseyside Police said extensive inquiries were carried out to find her.

A body found in Newsham Park on Tuesday (July 22) has been identified as missing woman, Leanne Vasey | Merseyside Police

Sadly, a member of the public discovered a woman’s body in Newsham Park around 1pm on Tuesday (July 22).

Merseyside Police said the body is believed to be that of Leanne, from Norris Green. Her family have been informed.

The force added there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a file will be prepared for HM coroner.