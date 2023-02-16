A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh have been charged with the murder of transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey.

Transgender schoolgirl Brianna was found by members of the public with fatal stab wounds as she lay on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, on Saturday. Emergency services were called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The charged pair - a 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh - appeared at a short preliminary hearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and spoke only only to confirm their names and addresses as they were remanded into custody.

Prosecutor Leanne Gallagher told the court Brianna’s death was "extremely brutal and punishing".

Detectives initially said there was no evidence Brianna’s murder was hate related but on Tuesday Cheshire Police said all lines of inquiry were now ‘being explored’.

People attend a candlelit vigil in memory of the 16-year-old on February 14 in Liverpool. A number of similar vigils are being held in cities across the country.

Hundreds of people have attended candlelit vigils for Brianna in cities across the UK this week. In Liverpool, members of the transgender community organised a gathering outside St George’s Hall.

Brianna’s family described her as ‘strong, fearless and one of a kind’ and said she was ‘a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister’.

In a statement, they added: “She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.”