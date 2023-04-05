Register
Man arrested after girl, 13, sexually assault on Liverpool bus

The schoolgirl was travelling on the No.17 bus in Everton.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

Merseyside Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on a Liverpool bus.

The offence was reported at around 5.20pm on Monday 3 April and occurred on a number 17 Stagecoach bus that was travelling on St Domingo Road, in Everton.

The suspect then fled on foot towards Kirkdale Vale, but following a CCTV appeal, detectives have now arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault.

Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “This would have been very traumatic for the young girl. Everyone should be able to use public transport without the fear of being subjected to an incident like this.”

