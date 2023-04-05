Man arrested after girl, 13, sexually assault on Liverpool bus

Merseyside Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on a Liverpool bus.
The offence was reported at around 5.20pm on Monday 3 April and occurred on a number 17 Stagecoach bus that was travelling on St Domingo Road, in Everton.
The suspect then fled on foot towards Kirkdale Vale, but following a CCTV appeal, detectives have now arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault.
Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “This would have been very traumatic for the young girl. Everyone should be able to use public transport without the fear of being subjected to an incident like this.”
- If you have any information on this incident, please contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting reference 23000282669.
- Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/