Police are hunting a gunman who may have left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle following the ‘cold blooded shooting’.

A 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve has been named.

Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas with friends at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village when she was fatally wounded.

Officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn just before midnight following reports that a gunman had opened fire at the front entrance to the pub.

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was sadly pronounced dead at Arrow Park hospital. At this stage it is not believed she was the victim of a targeted attack.

The 26-year-old beautician worked at local beauty salon, Nova Studio, who said their team are ‘heartbroken’. It wrote: “Absolutely lost for words… Heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle, thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova.”

The shooting has also been described as “heartbreaking” by Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle, who urged anyone with information to contact police.

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in a critical condition in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist. None of the injuries suffered by these men are life threatening.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes is so much harder to bear.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and we are trying to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding this callous and cold blooded shooting.

A general view of the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village: Image Google Street View

“We believe the gunman fired shots at the front entrance to the pub. Minutes later a dark coloured car, possibly an A-Class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park. We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of that car and ask anyone who may have seen it to contact us immediately.

“We will not rest until we find the people responsible for this shooting and I would appeal to anyone who has information or believes they captured something significant on their dashcam, doorbell camera or mobile phone to contact us.

“Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public and I urge members of the local community, who have any information which could help us, to get in touch so we can bring those responsible for the horrific murder of a young woman at Christmas to justice.”

